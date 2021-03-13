Crews assist with planned prescribed burn

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Awendaw-McClellanville Consolidated Fire District says an outdoor fire in Awendaw is under control.
Authorities say crews responded to the fire on Halfway Creek near Steed Creek Road around 2:30 p.m.
The South Carolina Forestry Commission and the U.S. Forest Service also responded with a tractor to cut a fire line.
Crews from the Awendaw-McClellanville Consolidated Fire District are cleaning the area of Halfway Creek Road.
The U.S. Forestry Service is setting a back burn and will remain at the scene.
A spokesperson with the South Carolina Forestry Commission says the fire in the Francis Marion Forest was a planned prescribed burn.
According to the Forestry Commission’s website, Saturday’s burn was for hazard control.
The Forestry Commission has two maps on their website for fire activity. One for active fires and another for prescribed burns.
