Deputies arrest man after fatal Goose Creek shooting

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff Office says they have arrested one man after another man was shot and killed in Goose Creek.
The BCSO says they have arrested Samvon Joseph Beaton, 20, on charges of murder and possession of a firearm during a violent crime.
Deputies say they first responded to the 5000 block of Harbor Lake Drive in Goose Creek Friday afternoon after hearing reports of a possible shooting in the Marrington Village Apartments.
When they arrived, authorities say they found a victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. While deputies were processing the scene, reports say Beaton walked into a hospital nearby for treatment of a gunshot wound he had suffered.
Investigators say they discovered that the victim and Beaton had met for a narcotics exchange, but an altercation ensued and resulted in shots being fired.
Beaton was arrested and transported to the Hill-Finklea Detention Center where deputies say he was denied bond.
Please contact the Berkley County Coroner’s Office for more information on the victim.
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating.
