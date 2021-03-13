Firefighters respond to unresponsive person call, find unreported fire

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Fire Department and Charleston County EMS responded to a call about an unresponsive person on Friday.
Authorities say when they arrived at the home on Maranda Holmes Street they found the occupant of the home deceased.
Firefighters noted that a fire had occurred in the kitchen area of the home, but it had self-extinguished prior to their arrival.
Members of the Fire Marshal Division, detectives from the Charleston Police Department and investigators from the Charleston County Coroner’s Office responded to investigate the fire and the fatality.
The incident is still under investigation.
The coroner’s office says they are investigating the cause and manner of death.
The victim’s name has not been released.
