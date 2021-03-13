One Injured in West Ashley House Fire

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Fire Department says they responded to a structure fire that injured one person in West Ashley.
Charleston County Dispatch Center says they received a 911 call on Friday reporting a possible structure fire on Climbing Tree Court in West Ashley.
Charleston and Saint Andrews Fire Departments, Charleston County EMS, and Charleston PD responded.
Emergency personnel say they arrived in less than five minutes from the time of dispatch to a three-story duplex with smoke venting from the second floor.
Firefighters quickly entered the home and reportedly found an active fire on the second floor in the kitchen area of the home. Crews say they quickly contained the fire while searching for occupants.
One resident, who was outside the home when emergency personnel arrived, had sustained injuries from smoke inhalation and reports say they were transported by Charleston County EMS.
Investigators from the Fire Marshal Division say they responded to the scene to review the incident.
The residents were away from the home when the fire originated in the kitchen near the stove and neighbors say they heard the smoke alarms activate and began investigating. When they noted smoke near a window, they say they called 911.
One of the residents returned and entered the home, discharged a fire extinguisher to try and suppress the fire, before he was forced to exit due to the significant smoke conditions, CFD says.
