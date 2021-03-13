Summerville Miracle League resumes baseball season

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Summerville Miracle League says they are abbreviating its spring baseball season and implementing special COVID-19 rules to help reduce the spread of the virus.
The league allows people with disabilities and special needs to play baseball.
The baseball season has resumed after the board decided in favor of playing following much deliberation, according to the website.
On Saturday, the league held its first games since the pandemic began.
Grandparent Butch Estes’ grandson, Tripp, plays on the league.
“My grandson has Cerebral palsy, heart defects he has numerous things going on, think it’s great for the kids it gives them a chance to fit in,” Estes said. “He just gets excited, his hands and feet get going and the smile on his face. He’s loving every minute of it.”
Recently elected President of the Summerville Miracle League Joe Helferich says they were getting ready to start their season last year when things were shut down due to the pandemic.
“It’s been a year since we’ve seen a lot of our players,” Helferich said. “It’s great seeing the families just the smile on the faces of the kids as they come up and they see their friends and we get to see them. Unfortunately, we’re not able to give hugs like we usually do, just the smiles are definitely worth it. Even with everyone wearing masks and everything you can see the smile in the eyes”
Organizers with the Summerville Miracle League say everyone entering the field for games will have their temperature checked, all players are encouraged to wear a mask at all times and volunteers and fans will be required to wear a mask. Bats will also be sanitized between each use and baseballs will be sanitized between innings.
The Summerville Mirace League says its goal is to enhance the lives of people with special needs through baseball and other activities to bring together their athletes and their families in a positive and enriching way.
The games are held on South Laural Street in Summerville.
