Bucs post Saturday Big South sweep against UNC Asheville

UNC Asheville (2-9, 1-5 Big South) was unable to get on track on Saturday afternoon as the Bulldogs struggled against the strong starts from CSU’s Krishna Raj (1-1) and Padysak (1-1). Raj went six innings and surrendered six hits while striking out a pair in the opening game of the day, while Padysak went 7.1 innings in his third start of the season and struck out five in his first win of the season.