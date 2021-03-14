Chants Split Twin Tilt with Panthers on Saturday

CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina baseball’s duo of Reece Maniscalco and Reid VanScoter combined to shut out the FIU Panthers in game two of the doubleheader on Saturday to complete the split of the twin tilt at Springs Brooks Stadium. The Chants fell in game one 7-4 but bounced back to blank the Panthers 7-0 in game two.
The split puts the Chanticleers at 9-5 on the season while FIU sits at 6-7 on the year.
Game 1: FIU 7, Coastal Carolina 4
The Chanticleers scored first in game one but saw a four-run eighth inning by the Panthers propel the visitors to a 7-4 win in the first of two contests on Saturday.
Redshirt junior Parker Chavers (3-for-4, 2B, BB) had three of the Chants’ seven hits for the game, while the lone RBI came off the bat of freshman Billy Underwood (2-for-2, 2B, RBI) who came off the bench midway through the contest. Shortstop Eric Brown (1-for-4, BB) extended his hitting streak to 10-straight games with a single in the first.
Junior Nick Parker (1-1) was handed the tough-luck loss, as the CCU starter gave up two unearned runs on five hits, four walks, and three strikeouts over 5.0 innings.
FIU had eight players register at least one hit in the win with five players recording two hits apiece. Juan Teixeria (2-for-4, BB, RBI), Luis Chavez (2-for-3, HBP, RBI), Steven Ondina (2-for-5, run, SB), Justin Farmer (2-for-5, run), and Adrian Figueroa (2-for-5, run) all had two hits each as all 13 base hits for the Panthers were singles.
The win went to FIU starter Steven Casey (1-0), as the righty held the Chants’ offense to just one run on four hits, one walk, and five strikeouts over 5.0-innings pitched.
Reliever Greyson Fletcher (1) picked up his first save of the season, as he pitched around a walk and a base hit by striking out the side in the ninth.
With both teams failing to push across a run in the early innings, the Chanticleers took the lead in the bottom of the third on a hit-by-pitch, back-to-back singles, and a throwing error to take a 1-0 lead into the fourth.
After FIU took the lead in the top of the fourth on a fielding error with the bases loaded and two outs which allowed two Panthers to score, the visitors in gold helmets added to their lead in the top of the seventh on a two-out RBI single off the bat of Teixeira.
Down 3-1, Coastal got one run back in the bottom half of the inning, as Lorenzo Morello drew a one-out walk and then moved up to third on an Underwood double down the right-field line.
Morello would then score on a wild pitch to cut the FIU lead to one at 3-2.
However, the Panthers blew the game open in the top of the eighth, plating four runs on six hits and a walk to run out to a 7-2 lead.
In the inning, FIU strung together three-straight singles before scoring the first run of the frame on a bases-loaded walk.
Chavez then followed with an RBI single to the left side of the drawn-in infield before Dante Girardi capped the scoring off with a two-run single to center field.
The Chants used the help of three walks and a wild pitch to push across their first run of the inning in the bottom half of the eighth before Underwood lined an RBI single to right-center field to close the gap to 7-4.
CCU would again load the bases in the bottom of the ninth but was unsuccessful in pushing across a run to fall to the Panthers 7-4 in the opener.
The Chants struck out 13 times and left 13 runners on base offensively, while on the mound Coastal’s pitchers struck out just four hitters and walked five in the loss.
Game 2: Coastal Carolina 7, FIU 0
The duo of Maniscalco and VanScoter combined to hold the FIU offense to only three hits and struck out 11 batters to post the first shutout of the season for the Chants in the 7-0 win.
Maniscalco, who did not pitch enough innings to be eligible for the win, gave up just two hits and two walks while striking out six hitters over 4.0-scoreless innings in his second start of the season.
VanScoter (1-0) picked up his first career win as a Chant, as the lefty gave up just one hit and struck out five batters over the final 5.0 innings in the shutout.
The Coastal bats broke out in game two, as the Chants tallied seven runs on 12 hits and six walks and struck out just six times in the game two win.
Brown (3-for-5, HR, 2B, 2 RBIs, run) and Chavers (3-for-5) led the way with three hits apiece with Brown hitting his team-leading fifth home run of the season and extending his team-high hitting streak to 11 consecutive games.
Underwood (2-for-5, 2 RBIs), who got the start in right field, drove in two RBIs, while catcher Tanner Garrison (2-for-4, BB, RBI, run) drove in one run and scored another in the win.
FIU’s Teixeria (2-for-3, 2B) had two of the Panthers’ three hits in the loss while starting pitcher Garrett Rukes (1-1) suffered the loss as he gave up five runs on eight hits and three walks over 4.1 innings.
Like in game one, Coastal got on the scoreboard first in the bottom of the third as Garrison hit a two-out single to shallow left field where the FIU shortstop made a great effort on the play. However, the single plated Chavers from second, and then on the play the fielder kicked the ball away towards the foul line which allowed BT Riopelle to race around from first to score to put the home team up 2-0.
After Maniscalco pitched around a double and two walks in the top of the fourth to keep FIU off the scoreboard, the Chants’ used a big inning two innings later, scoring four runs in the bottom of the fifth highlighted by a monster two-run home run by Brown.
Chavers, Riopelle, and Garrison followed the Brown home run with three consecutive singles before a walk to Cooper Weiss loaded the bases.
Underwood then singled through the left side to score one, while two batters later Dale Thomas was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to force in another CCU run and extend the lead to 6-0.
Underwood came through at the plate again in the bottom of the sixth with another bases-loaded RBI single to push the lead to 7-0 with three innings to play.
VanScoter then held FIU hitless over the final three innings, as just two Panthers reached base during the span both by way of errors by the Chant infielders.
Coastal (9-5) and Florida International (6-7) will wrap up the four-game weekend series tomorrow at noon ET.