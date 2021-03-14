Chants Split Twin Tilt with Panthers on Saturday

Like in game one, Coastal got on the scoreboard first in the bottom of the third as Garrison hit a two-out single to shallow left field where the FIU shortstop made a great effort on the play. However, the single plated Chavers from second, and then on the play the fielder kicked the ball away towards the foul line which allowed BT Riopelle to race around from first to score to put the home team up 2-0.