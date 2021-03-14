Chris Holtzman

Professional Experience:
Meteorologist - WHSV in Harrisonburg, VA where I forecasted for 2 different states (VA, and WV) stretching from the Allegheny Mountains to the Shenandoah Valley.
Certified Broadcast Meteorologist (CBM #822) awarded by the American Meteorological Society.
Education:
Lyndon State College; BS in Atmospheric Sciences
Hometown:
Farmington, Connecticut
Hobbies & Interests:
I enjoy the outdoors and can’t wait to explore the Lowcountry! I obtained the rank of black belt in Shaolin Kempo Karate.
Favorite Books/Music:
I enjoy listening to classic rock, especially Journey! I enjoy reading mystery novels.
Most Memorable Storm:
While vacationing in Florida in 2004, I experienced my first Hurricane (Hurricane Charley). Charley reached category 4 strength with winds of 150mph, the name was retired and will never be used again.
Likes Best About Lowcountry:
The warm weather, the beautiful scenery, and the food!
