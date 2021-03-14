The Citadel sweeps Davidson with a Sunday victory

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Left fielder Cole Simpson did a little bit of everything for the Bulldogs on Sunday as The Citadel completed a three-game sweep over Davidson with an 8-4 victory at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.
Simpson went 3-for-5 with a pair of RBIs, made a diving catch in left field and also threw out a runner at the plate.
Game Information
Score: The Citadel 8, Davidson 4
Records: Davidson (5-8), The Citadel (7-7)
Location: Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park (Charleston, South Carolina)
Series: The Citadel sweeps 3-0
How it Happened
· For the second-straight game, the Bulldogs got on the board in the first inning. With one out, Tyler Corbitt and Cole Simpson singled to put runners on the corners.
· Noah Mitchell drove in Corbitt with a base hit to center and Travis Lott delivered a sacrifice fly to right field.
· The Wildcats evened the score in the second inning on a RBI single from John Hosmer and a RBI groundout off the bat of Matt Gravely.
· DAV took its first lead of the series in the fourth inning on a solo home run from Trevor Candelaria.
· The Bulldogs answered back to regain the lead in the bottom of the inning as Jeffery Brown started a two-out rally with a base hit to right center. Corbitt drew a walk ahead of Simpson’s RBI ground-rule double into the right field corner.
· The second run scored when the relief pitcher was called for a balk before even throwing a pitch.
· In the top of the fifth, the Wildcats tried to tie the game on a base hit, but Simpson fired home to get the runner trying to score from second and keep the Bulldogs in front.
· The bats came alive in the bottom of the inning as two more runs scored on a Brooks O’Brien triple to right center.
· Simpson drove in his second run of the game with a base hit in the sixth, and Logan Taplett drove in a run with a groundout to short.
· The Wildcats got one run back in the seventh on a RBI double from Alex Fedje-Johnson.
Inside the Box Score
· The Bulldogs completed the three-game sweep of Davidson by allowing just four runs on the weekend. The Citadel outscored Davidson 29-4 in the three games.
· The sweep was the first of the season for the Bulldogs.
· Cole Simpson led the offense by going 3-for-5 with a double and two RBIs.
· Brooks O’Brien went 2-for-3 with a walk and a two-run triple.
· Jeffery Brown and Tyler Corbitt each went 2-for-4 and combined to score four runs.
· Noah Mitchell was the sixth Bulldog to have a multi-hit game, going 2-for-4.
· The top five hitters in the lineup all had multi-hit games and combined to go 11-for-22 with three RBIs and six runs scored.
· Right hander Lathan Todd (1-2) picked up his first victory of the season after allowing three runs on five hits over 5.0 innings.
· Devin Beckley (2) struck out three over the final 2.0 innings to pick up the save.
On Deck
The Bulldogs return to action March 19 as they open Southern Conference play with a three-game series against Wofford at Riley Park. First pitch for the series opener is set for 5 p.m.