The Citadel’s offense errupts in 19-0 win over Davidson

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Just one day after collecting only three hits, The Citadel offense erupted for 19 runs on 16 hits in a 19-0 victory over Davidson Saturday afternoon at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.
Not to be outdone, the Bulldog pitching staff was just as stellar as The Citadel took a no-hitter into the eighth inning in posting back-to-back shutouts.
Game Information
Score: The Citadel 19, Davidson 0
Records: Davidson (5-7), The Citadel (6-7)
Location: Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park (Charleston, South Carolina)
Series: The Citadel leads 2-0
How it Happened
· The Bulldogs did not wait to get the offense going today as Jeffery Brown singled to start the game and came around to score on a Cole Simpson base hit to right field.
· The score would remain that way until the third inning when the Bulldogs pushed across seven runs in the frame.
· Simpson drove in his second run with a double and Logan Taplett pushed across the second run with a RBI single.
· After two runs scored on an error, Ryan McCarthy turned on a first-pitch fastball and launched a ball well beyond the fence in right for a three-run homer.
· The Bulldogs loaded the bases in the fifth on a double from Brooks O’Brien and walks to Brown and McCarthy. Mitchell scored one run with a fielder’s choice and Simpson drove in his third run of the day with a base hit through the right side.
· O’Brien collected his second hit of the game in the sixth, this time a RBI single to right field.
· After a Brown sacrifice fly, McCarthy came calling again with his second long ball of the game, this time a two-run shot to right.
· The bats were not done yet as the eighth inning saw five more runs cross the plate.
· O’Brien collected his second RBI single of the game, and Wesley Lane followed with a RBI double.
· Two more runs scored on wild pitches, and Mitchell drove in his second run with a groundout.
Inside the Box Score
· As good as the offense was, the pitching was just as good.
· Cameron Reeves (2-0) was dealing all game as he struck out nine over 6.0 no-hit innings.
· He struck out at least one hitter in all six innings, including striking out two in each of the first three innings.
· Zach Jones took over in the seventh inning and got through the inning without allowing a hit.
· The Wildcats finally collected their first hit with two outs in the eighth inning.
· Will Bastian preserved the shutout by retiring all three hitters he faced in the ninth.
· The Bulldog pitching staff recorded back-to-back shutouts for the first time since blanking Saint Peter’s in the final two games of the series in 2020.
· Ryan McCarthy finished with a pair of home runs and drove in five runs. His first home run traveled 448 feet, while his second went 442 feet.
· McCarthy is the first Bulldog with a two-homer game since Noah Mitchell hit a pair against Saint Peter’s on Feb. 29, 2020.
· Cole Simpson continues to hit the ball hard as he went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs.
· Brooks O’Brien had himself a day at the plate as he finished 3-for-3 with a double, walk, hit by pitch and four runs scored.
· The 19 runs scored are the most since the Bulldogs scored 34 runs in a midweek victory over Winthrop on March 14, 2017.
On Deck
The two teams close out the three-game series Sunday at 1 p.m.