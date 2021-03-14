Cougars Sweep Doubleheader to Win Series With Tribe

The Cougars put together a complete effort in game one of the doubleheader, pushing across seven runs and holding William & Mary to one run on seven hits to even the series at one game apiece. Harrison Hawkins provided the key hit with a two-out, three-run homer in the fifth. Charleston’s pitching staff, defense and timely hitting stole the show in game two as the Cougars rallied from a 4-2 deficit to sweep the doubleheader and take the series two games to one.