Cougars Sweep Doubleheader to Win Series With Tribe

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. --- Trotter Harlan collected seven hits, the pitching staff held William & Mary to a total of five runs and the defense was on full display as the College of Charleston swept both games of a doubleheader on Saturday to bounce back and win its opening series in Colonial Athletic Association play.
LEADING OFF
Final Score (Game One): College of Charleston 7, William & Mary 1
Final Score (Game Two): College of Charleston 6, William & Mary 4
Location: Mount Pleasant, S.C.
Records: Charleston (5-9, 2-1 CAA), William & Mary (2-8, 1-2 CAA)
HOW IT HAPPENED
The Cougars put together a complete effort in game one of the doubleheader, pushing across seven runs and holding William & Mary to one run on seven hits to even the series at one game apiece. Harrison Hawkins provided the key hit with a two-out, three-run homer in the fifth. Charleston’s pitching staff, defense and timely hitting stole the show in game two as the Cougars rallied from a 4-2 deficit to sweep the doubleheader and take the series two games to one.
STANDOUT PERFORMANCE
Second-year freshman Trotter Harlan opened the doubleheader with a stellar performance at the dish going 4-for-5 with a double to mark his first collegiate four-hit game. The Fountain Inn, S.C. native followed with a three-hit effort out of the leadoff spot in game two to provide the spark for the offense.
NOTABLES
· The Cougars’ defense did not make an error in 77 chances in the doubleheader.
· Charleston also turned three double plays to leapfrog Georgia State for the top spot in the nation with 18 twin killings this season.
· Hawkins went 5-for-8 in the doubleheader and provided a major spark in game one with a three-run homer in the fifth.
· Trey Pooser tossed five solid innings to earn his second collegiate win in game one, allowing one run on four hits.
· Zach Williams kept the Tribe off the board for the final four frames in game one to earn his second career save.
· Guillermo Grainer battled through four and two-third innings in his first career weekend start in game two.
· Ryan Smith pitched a scoreless eighth and ninth in game two to earn the save.
· McLendon Sears delivered a clutch two-run, game-tying double in the sixth inning of game two.
· Jared Kirven added a two-run double in game one while going 3-for-4 on the day.
· Connor Campbell fanned four over one and two-thirds innings of work in game two to earn the win.
NEXT UP
The Cougars return to the diamond on Tuesday when they host Jacksonville in midweek action. First pitch is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. at Patriots Point.