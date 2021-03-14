Crews close lanes on Don Holt Bridge for repairs

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation says they will be closing lanes on the Don Holt Bridge for upcoming repairs.
Officials say all work hours will be from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. but the work is necessary to perform necessary maintenance work.
The SCDOT says there will be lane closures on the Don Holt bridge on the dates and times listed below:
Sunday, March 14, 2021 through Thursday, March 25, 2021; Right Lane, East Bound
Sunday, March 28, 2021 through Thursday, April 1, 2021; Left Lane, East Bound
Sunday, April 4, 2021 and Monday, April 5, 2021; Right Lane, West Bound
Tuesday, April 6, 2021 and Wednesday, April 7, 2021; Left Lane, West Bound
Those with any comments, concerns, or questions, can contact Assistant Project Manager, Curtis Brice at 843-518-1718 or via email at Curtis.brice@wsp.com.
