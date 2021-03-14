Family pets killed in Sunday house fire

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Emergency crews put out a house fire in West Ashley Sunday morning that resulted in the loss of two family pets.
Around 9:30 a.m. members of the St. Andrews, City of Charleston and St. John’s Fire Departments responded to a report of a structure fire on Quick Rabbit Loop. Officials with the St. Andrews Fire Department said when crews arrived they saw fire coming from the garage and extending up the side of the main house.
Officials said when crews arrived they found heavy fire conditions in the garage that were extending up the side of the main house. Crews brought the fire under control in approximately 20 minutes.
Authorities say no one was injured, however, one dog was rescued by firefighters and taken to a local veterinary hospital for treatment.
One family cat and dog died at the scene, officials said.
An investigation by the fire marshal found the fire started in the garage in the area of an operating smoker and battery charger to a golf cart. The exact cause is still under investigation.
The Red Cross is assisting the occupants.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.