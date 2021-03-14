Man accused of assault and battery, armed robbery

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man has been charged in connection to a Friday morning armed robbery.
The Charleston Police Department has charged Charles Andrew Nance, 36, with 1st degree assault and battery, armed robbery and possession of a knife during the commission of a violent crime. The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office has charged Nance with driving under the influence and failure to stop for blue lights.
Officers say they responded to a call just after midnight in reference to an armed robbery. When they arrived, they say the victim said he was approached by Nance who asked to borrow his cellphone.
According to an affidavit, Nance then asked the victim for a ride home, to which the victim agreed.
Court documents state that once they arrived at Nance’s home the victim parked his 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe to allow Nance to gather his belongings.
That’s when, authorities say, Nance pulled out a knife and held it against the victim’s throat and demanded the victim’s money.
An affidavit states that after a struggle the victim grabbed the knife, pushed the suspect off of him and attempted to run away.
Court documents state that Nance chased after the victim until the victim yelled for help, at which point Nance jumped into the victims vehicle and drove away.
The vehicle’s discription was sent to the surrounding areas and was located by a Charleston County Sheriff’s Office deputy as the vehicle drove onto Highway 30, court documents state.
Deputies say they attempted to stop the vehicle, but the suspect fled until the vehicle struck a metal gate at Concord Street and Laurens Street
Court documents state that Nance showed signs of impairment when he exited the vehicle.
An affidavit states that Nance was transported to MUSC where he agreed to provide a blood sample to be sent to SLED for further analysis.
Jail records state that Nance’s total bond was set at $121,500.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.