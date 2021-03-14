Much Cooler Monday On Tap!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A frontal system is sitting across South Carolina and will slowly move north as a warm front late Monday into Tuesday. Monday will be mostly dry, a spotty shower can’t be ruled out. Much cooler for the day, highs only in the low 60s. Rain chances increase Tuesday through Thursday as another cold front will approach the Lowcountry. Scattered showers and storms are likely on Thursday, a few of which may be strong to severe. Drying out for the end of the week with high pressure in control.