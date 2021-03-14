MUSC opening daily COVID vaccine clinic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Medical University of South Carolina says they plan to vaccinate 1,000 people per day.
Starting Monday, MUSC says they will be opening a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the old DMV building on Lockwood Drive.
MUSC says their clinic will operate from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Organizers say they are also planning to open a second vaccine site in North Charleston by the end of this month.
MUSC is working to schedule those already on their wait list first, so it could be a few weeks before new patients can schedule an appointment to get vaccinated through their website.
