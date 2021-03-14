South Carolina State beats Delaware State in MEAC opener

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Corey Fields threw for 175 yards and a touchdown to lead South Carolina State past Delaware State 17-9 in a Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference opener for both teams.
Fields connected with Tyrece Nick from 11-yards out to cap the scoring with 3:19 left. Nick had six catches for 45 yards, and Shaquan Davis added five catches for 52 yards for South Carolina State, which plays SWAC-member Alabama State on April 3.
Dillon Bredesen connected on a 22-yard field goal to give the Bulldogs a 10-9 advantage at halftime. Jared Lewis passed for 106 yards with one touchdown and one interception for Delaware State.