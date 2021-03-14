Summerville amends mask ordinance

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Summerville Town Council says they will be changing their town’s rules about masks.
Starting Monday, officials say most people will no longer be required to wear a mask in Summerville. While private businesses can have mask rules in place, any general public requirements have been cancelled.
Summerville Town Council voted to extend the current ordinance until their April meeting, but an amendment from Council Member Bill McIntosh removed the requirements for the general public.
That means people will no longer be required to wear a mask when going into places like grocery stores, pharmacies or public buildings.
However, employees at businesses like restaurants, retail stores, salons and other places must still wear a mask.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.