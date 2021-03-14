Tar Heels Down Tigers 5-3

Tar Heel starter Max Alba (2-1) earned the win, as he allowed just two hits, both in the first inning, three runs and two walks with nine strikeouts in 7.2 innings pitched. Caden O’Brien pitched 1.1 innings to record his second save of the year. Tiger starter Carter Raffield (0-1) suffered the loss. For the second game in a row, the Clemson bullpen did not allow a run, as it pitched 12.1 scoreless innings over the last two contests.