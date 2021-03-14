Wienermobile leaving the Lowcountry

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCSC) - Oscar Mayer says their famous Wienermobile will be in Hanahan before it leaves.
The hotdog maker says their 27-foot-long vehicle will be making an appearance at Yeamans Hall Canteen Sunday.
The Canteen is on Yeamans Hall Road near the Hanahan Police Department and the Wienermobile will be there from noon to 3 p.m. with games and hot dogs.
Sunday is the only chance to see Oscar Meyer’s famous Wienermobile before it leaves the Lowcountry.
