All Veterans eligible for vaccine at VA Medical outpatient clinics

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Ralph A. Johnson VA Medical Center says that veterans of all ages will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at their North Charleston outpatient clinic.
Beginning Monday, enrolled veterans of all ages will be able to schedule an appointment to get vaccinated by calling 843-789-6900.
Officials say the appointment line will be available Monday - Friday from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
“We are very excited to now be able to offer all of our Veterans the COVID-19 vaccine,” Ralph H. Johnson VAMC Director and CEO Scott Isaacks said. “Based on supply allocation, we are scheduling appointments week to week. This scheduling process has been working well for us and our Veterans, and we have not had to cancel any vaccine appointments.”
More information about vaccine eligibility and administration at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center can be found by visiting their website.
Veterans not currently enrolled in the VA are asked to call their eligibility office at 843-789-7008 or visit their eligibility website.
