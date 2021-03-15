Charleston Co. School District: 4,000 staffers to receive first vaccine dose by week’s end

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District will have a district-wide eLearning day Monday as teachers get the opportunity to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
Several schools in the district will also have eLearning days Tuesday and Wednesday.
The district distributed 2,004 vaccine doses to staff members last week, according to the district spokesperson Andy Pruitt. The district plans to distribute another 2,000 doses this week.
Vaccines will be distributed at the Garrett School of Technology in North Charleston.
Through Charleston County School District’s partnership with MUSC, Pruitt says they anticipate that all school-based staff will have an opportunity to schedule an appointment. But if there are teachers who were not able to get the vaccine, Pruitt says they will work directly with those individuals.
He also says district officials have not calculated how many of the staff do not plan to get the vaccine.
Pruitt says the district is working to finalize a plan for the second round of vaccines for teachers, and they will be communicating directly with staff members to make it happen.
