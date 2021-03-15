Charleston courts resume in-person trials Monday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston says municipal courts will re-open for in-person traffic and criminal bench trials on Monday.
While the courts are opening up some trials to being in-person, the city says there will not be any jury trial cases scheduled for the time being.
This comes after a Supreme Court order in January of this year suspended proceedings as COVID-19 cases started rising again.
The City of Charleston Municipal Court still requires everyone to wear masks or face coverings unless asked by a judge to remove it.
The courtroom is only open to those with ongoing judicial trials.
Witnesses and victims will also be required to wait outside the courtroom until they are called inside. The city website says people who are not directly involved with the cases being heard have to wait outside of the courtroom building.
The city’s website lists these additional municipal court guidelines:
- No one who is coughing, feverish or ill may enter the courtroom.
- A limited supply of masks will be available. If a defendant does not have a mask, a mask will be provided to them upon entry into the courthouse.
- Defendants must check in with a Bailiff at the designated table located in the lobby area, giving their name and cellphone number. Defendants will only enter the courtroom at their designated time for court.
- Cases will be grouped together per Officer.
- Unless someone is instructed to enter the courtroom, they will remain in the designated area until courtroom personnel either call or text them in reference to their case.
- This courtroom will be opened to those with ongoing judicial proceedings only.
- Defendants with children present will be asked to see court personnel for further instructions. The judge will be informed of these cases and they will be handled first.
- All defendants and/or parties to a case will be instructed to sit on the benches marked X. Courtroom personnel will be present to ensure defendants are seated in proper areas.
- Defendant will sit at the table closest to the jury box or stand at the podium. Plaintiff/Prosecution will sit at the table farthest from the jury box.
- Defendants will not approach the bench or move beyond counsel tables without permission from the court.
- Violators of these procedures will be asked to leave and may be held in contempt of court.
Citizens whose cases were impacted by the temporary closure can call Court Operations at 843-724-7460 for further information.
