Charleston Police search for vehicle related to February shooting

VIDEO: Charleston Police search for vehicle related to February shooting
By Patrick Phillips | March 15, 2021 at 12:30 PM EDT - Updated March 15 at 5:42 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department released surveillance images of a vehicle they want to locate in connection with an attempted robbery that led to a shooting.

Police say the gunman drove a silver four-door sedan that was caught on surveillance cameras.
Police say the gunman drove a silver four-door sedan that was caught on surveillance cameras. (Source: Charleston Police Department)

The incident happened on Feb. 7 in the area of Mulmar Street and Orange Grove Road in West Ashley, according to police spokesman Charles Francis.

Detectives say the victim of the attempted robbery was wounded by the gunman, described as a young man with a thin build and short dreadlocks or twists. He was driving the silver 4-door sedan shown in surveillance photos.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch Center at 843-743-7200, Charleston Police detectives at 843-577-7434 or Crime Stopper of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

The incident happened on Feb. 7 in the area of Mulmar Street and Orange Grove Road in West Ashley, police say.
The incident happened on Feb. 7 in the area of Mulmar Street and Orange Grove Road in West Ashley, police say. (Source: Charleston Police Department)

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.