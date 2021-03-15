Charleston Police search for vehicle related to February shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department released surveillance images of a vehicle they want to locate in connection with an attempted robbery that led to a shooting.
The incident happened on Feb. 7 in the area of Mulmar Street and Orange Grove Road in West Ashley, according to police spokesman Charles Francis.
Detectives say the victim of the attempted robbery was wounded by the gunman, described as a young man with a thin build and short dreadlocks or twists. He was driving the silver 4-door sedan shown in surveillance photos.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch Center at 843-743-7200, Charleston Police detectives at 843-577-7434 or Crime Stopper of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.
