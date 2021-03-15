CofC’s Brevin Galloway enters Transfer Portal

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Brevin Galloway became the 4th College of Charleston player to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal on Monday as he looks to play his final year of eligibility elsewhere.
Galloway joins the teams leading scorer Zep Jasper, DeAngelo Epps and Dontavius King as Cougars players looking to leave CofC.
The news comes just hours after the Cougars began searching for a new head coach. Earl Grant left CofC after 7 seasons on Monday to become the head coach at Boston College.
Galloway only played in 4 games during the 2020-21 season before going down with a torn ACL. He averaged 15 points per game over that stretch including a 27 point performance against Marshall.
Before this season, Galloway had averaged over 11 points per game during his junior season.
