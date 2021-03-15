Community activists call on Berkeley Co. schools to address photograph raising concerns

MONKS CORNER S.C. (WCSC) - Multiple community activists came together to condemn a photograph raising concerns on social media which allegedly shows what appears to be Berkeley County students re-enacting the death of George Floyd.
Justin Hunt with the group, Stand as One, said they are calling on the Berkeley County School District to publicly respond to community concerns surrounding the photo and punish anyone potentially involved.
“We have not heard anything back from the school district, we have made continuous emails,” Hunt said. “We do expect repercussions and we do expect change. Not only that, but we’re also encouraging every person that is related or has a relationship with any student a color in the city to stand with us.”
Sharea Washington, mother of a former BCSD student, said the social media post re-creating the death of George Floyd should not be passed off as a joke.
George Floyd was the Minneapolis man who died in May while in police custody. Cellphone video capturing his arrest and showing a police officer pinning Floyd down with his knee on Floyd’s neck prompted protests around the world.
“It is extremely discouraging to have their co-students be able to post something as a joke as egregious as the death of a man that everybody around the world was able to see,” Washington said.
Washington said her daughter, while in school, faced more serious punishment than any reproductions from the district concerning the photo on social media.
“If our students can be dealt with the hardest punishment for doing something that they see is out of line and surely everyone else can be done the same way,” Washington said.
The Berkeley County School District has not responded to updated requests for comment but did confirm Tuesday it is aware of the post.
“The District is aware of the photograph, is investigating, and will act in accordance with District policy,” BCSD spokesperson Katie Tanner said in a statement. “Under federal and state law, the District cannot offer comment on student matters.”
