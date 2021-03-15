Cooling down as we track several rain chances for the week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A series of storm systems will push through the Southeast bringing multiple chances for rain this week. Clouds will be on the increase today as temperatures cool and conditions turn breezy behind a cold front that passes through the area this morning. That front moves back northward tomorrow as a warm front bringing warmer temperatures and an increased chance of showers. Another round of showers are possible Wednesday ahead of a cold front that will sweep through the state on Thursday. Thursday will start dry but we need to monitor this front for the potential of strong to severe storms Thursday afternoon and evening. This front will be offshore by Thursday night and cooler temperatures will move back in for the weekend.