Coroner identifies woman found dead inside Charleston home

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a woman found dead in her home.
The coroner’s office says 72-year-old Brenda Scott, of Charleston died on the scene Saturday on Maranda Holmes Street.
Firefighters and EMS responded to the call about an unresponsive person on Friday at 5:01 p.m.
Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal says the cause of death is pending, but there was no indication of foul play.
The Charleston Police Department and Charleston Fire Department are investigating.
