COVID-19 vaccine eligibility expands to those 55 and older in Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTOC) — Vaccine eligibility in Georgia will expand to all those 55 and older on Monday, March 15.
Gov. Brian Kemp made the announcement during a news conference at the state Capitol.
The vaccine will also be available to those 16 and older with high-risk conditions as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:
- Asthma
- Cancer
- Cerebrovascular Disease
- Chronic Kidney Disease
- COPD
- Cystic Fibrosis
- Diabetes
- Hypertension
- Heart Conditions
- Immunocompromised State
- Liver Disease
- Neurologic Conditions
- Overweight and Obesity
- Pregnancy
- Pulmonary Fibrosis
- Sickle Cell Disease
- Thalassemia
It is important to note the Pfizer vaccine is the only one approved for children 16 and up. You have to be 18 to get the Moderna or Johnson and Johnson vaccine.
Gov. Kemp said he hopes to expand the criteria further in April.
“Providing that we continue to see increasing vaccine supply, it is our intent to open up vaccination to all adults the first part of next month. For everyone currently eligible, I want to urge you to please make your appointment as soon as possible,” Gov. Kemp said.
Five new mass vaccination sites will open in the state on St. Patrick’s Day, including one in Chatham County.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.