Death investigation underway after 2 found dead inside home near Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WYFF/AP) - Officials with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after two adults were found dead inside a home.
Dispatchers received a 911 call around 2 p.m. Sunday about a woman who had been shot at a home along Oakdale Drive, deputies said.
When deputies arrived, they believed that at least one other person was still inside the home and SWAT was called in, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.
Greenville County Sheriff Hobart Lewis said two children were at the home during the incident. They were removed from the house and are safe.
Officials said when entry was made into the home they found a man and woman dead.
The sheriff’s office is investigating the killings as a murder-suicide., the Associated Press reported.
Their names have not been released.
The investigation is ongoing.
