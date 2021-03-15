Deputies: New camera technology aided in apprehension

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is crediting new camera technology for the arrests of two men.
Authorities say they arrested Michael Andrew Gibson, 46, of Goose Creek and William Steven Lowen, 43, of Walterboro after a brief police chase.
Deputies say they identified a 2018 GMC Denali as a vehicle reported stolen from a Carmax dealership in Lexington, S.C. using information from a camera system installed by Sheriff Carter Weaver.
Gibson was charged with receiving stolen goods, reckless driving and failure to stop for blue lights according to a release.
The release states that Loewen was charged with receiving stolen goods.
Both men were being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center.
