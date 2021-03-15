Forestry officials declare fire alert for Georgetown, Horry Counties

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Forestry Commission declared a Red Flag Fire Alert which took effect Monday morning warning of an elevated wildfire risk.
The alert went into effect at 7 a.m. for Georgetown and Horry Counties and discourages people from burning outdoors because of the risk.
“The weather conditions will be favorable for wildfire ignitions in those areas,” SCFC Fire Chief Darryl Jones said. “We want people who may be finishing up yardwork from the weekend to be aware of the elevated potential for fire danger.”
The alert is designed to help reduce the strain on local fire departments and other first responders.
“Monday’s weather forecast for those two counties include stronger-than-normal wind gusts and low relative humidity, creating the potential for outdoor fires to escape easily and spread rapidly,” a post on the agency’s Facebook page states.
The alert is likely to be lifted after Monday when relative humidity and a chance of rain increase, the post states.
Forestry officials say a Red Flag Fire Alert does not prohibit outdoor burning as long as all other state and local regulations or followed. However, they say the alert does trigger certain county or local ordinances that restrict outdoor fires and urge residents to check with their local fire departments to see if such restrictions apply for their neighborhoods.
