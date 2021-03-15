Former Orangeburg County deputies sentenced in drug conspiracy case

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Three former deputies with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office received federal prison sentences for using their positions to conspire with people they believed to be members of a Mexican drug cartel, prosecutors say.
Carolyn Colter Franklin, 64; Allan Hunter, 52; and Nathaniel Miller Shazier, III, 29; all from Orangeburg, were sentenced on conspiracy charges, U.S. District Attorney’s Office spokesman Michael Mule’ said. Franklin and Hunter were also sentenced on federal charges of conspiring to obtain fraudulent U-visas for non-immigrants in exchange for bribes, he said.
“These sentences highlight that no one is above the law,” Acting U.S. Attorney Rhett DeHart said. “Anyone brazen enough to conspire with cartels to commit crimes, especially those placed in public trust, will be met with the full force of the federal government.”
Prosecutors said during an undercover operation conducted by the FBI between December 2018 and March 2019, Franklin, Hunter, and Shazier agreed to help protect trucks containing what they believed were drug proceeds derived from narcotics distribution by members of a Mexican drug cartel drug ring.
The supposed cartel members were actually undercover FBI agents, Mule’ said.
Prosecutors said the three also agreed to help protect trucks containing kilogram quantities of methamphetamine and cocaine in the future.
Evidence also showed that, between February 2018 and March 2019, in exchange for bribes, Franklin and Hunter created fraudulent documents for non-immigrants, Mule’ said.
“Specifically, the documents were designed to help the immigrants achieve U non-immigrant status, which, by statute, is reserved for victims of certain crimes who have suffered mental or physical abuse and are helpful to law enforcement in the investigation or prosecution of criminal activity,” he said.
Senior United States District Judge Joseph F. Anderson, Jr. sentenced Franklin to 61 months in federal prison, Hunter to 63 months in federal prison, and Shazier to 46 months in federal prison.
Each defendant’s sentence will be followed by 36 months of supervised release.
There is no parole in the federal system.
“Those sentenced were trusted by their communities to serve and protect,” FBI Special Agent in Charge Susan Ferensic said. “Instead, while still wearing a badge, they decided to work on behalf of a drug cartel and facilitate the distribution of illegal drugs.”
The State Law Enforcement Division also investigated the case.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.