HBO’s ‘Righteous Gemstones’ casting extras for second season

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Producers for the second season of HBO’s “The Righteous Gemstones” are searching for extras to appear in the series.
Casting executive Tona Dahlquist said those who wish to be considered should submit the following:
- 2 current photos (close and full-length); These photos can be taken on a cell phone.
- Your name
- Your phone number
- Your age
- The city and state you live in
- Your height and weight
- Complete clothing sizes (for wardrobe)
- Description of any visible tattoos or piercings
Submissions should be sent to TRG2background@gmail.com and in the heading of the email, state your ethnicity, gender and city/state you live in.
Those who are selected will be required to have two COVID-19 tests the production company will arrange and pay for before they will be allowed to take part.
Extras that film on their scheduled date will receive an additional $50 for each test taken, Dahlquist said.
Filming for the second season is expected to begin next week and continue through mid-September.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.