MUSC daily COVID vaccine clinic opens Monday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - MUSC opens a new COVID-19 vaccine clinic Monday as it works to vaccine 1,000 people per day.
The new clinic will be located at the former DMV building on Lockwood Drive. The clinic, located next to Charleston Police headquarters, will have 12 vaccination pods set up inside and will operate from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Clinic Operations Manager Morgan Muller said they plan to vaccinate about 1,000 people per day.
That number, she said, could rise if more vaccine shipments come in.
The clinic is scheduling appointments every 10 minutes.
“We’re excited to get this new site open and it will be great to continue to increase the volume that MUSC is vaccinating in the community,” Muller said. “We’re already well over 100,000 vaccinations completed, and that number just keeps going up as quick as that supply keeps going up.”
MUSC had to postpone about 50,000 vaccine appointments when winter weather delayed shipments of vaccine doses in February, so the hospital is working to first schedule those already on their wait list, Muller said.
“So now that our supply is back and we are working through that wait list, that is our first priority to get all of those patients scheduled and our goal is to do that as quickly as possible,” Muller said. “As soon as we get through that wait list, then we will open up scheduling back to the general community.”
That means it could be a few weeks before new patients can schedule an appointment to get vaccinated through their website.
MUSC says those on wait lists will be contacted either by phone or through their MyChart Medical account.
Once this site opens to the public, appointments will be able to be made online.
MUSC also says they are still working to finalize a lease for a large vaccination site in North Charleston that would allow them to vaccinate about 3,000 people per day. Hospital officials hope to have that site up and running by the end of March.
