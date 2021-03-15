One killed in early-morning rollover crash near Kingstree

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash in Williamsburg County.
The crash happened at approximately 3 a.m. Monday off Diamond Loop Road approximately five miles north of Kingstree, Master Trooper Brian Lee said.
He said a 2002 Honda SUV was traveling north when the vehicle veered of the roadway to the left, overturned in a field.
The driver, who Lee said was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected and died from injuries suffered in the crash. Lee said the driver was the only person in the vehicle.
The Williamsburg County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the victim’s identity.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.