Police: DNA evidence leads to arrest of assault, burglary suspect

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says DNA evidence left at a crime scene led to the arrest of a Charleston man accused of assaulting a man and his daughter on Friday in their Crosscreek Drive apartment.
Travis Jason Brown, 40, of Charleston was arrested Sunday after the State Law Enforcement Division entered the DNA profile of blood left at the scene into the Combined DNA Index System.
Brown was charged with first degree assault and battery, first degree assault and battery of a high an aggravated nature and first degree burglary.
Authorities say they responded to a burglary call at 2:08 a.m. on Friday after an intruder unlawfully entered the Crosscreek Drive home. They say a struggle ensued and the intruder fled.
The homeowner suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Brown was being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.
