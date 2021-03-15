Suspect arrested in connection to North Charleston shooting

VIDEO: Suspect arrested in connection to North Charleston shooting
By Live 5 Web Staff | March 14, 2021 at 8:16 PM EDT - Updated March 15 at 12:17 AM

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says they have arrested a suspect in connection to a shooting in North Charleston on Sunday.

Authorities say 44-year-old Jettica Carter was taken into custody at the scene.

Authorities say the incident occurred at approximately 6:20 p.m. on Otranto Road.

Officers say when they arrived they found a victim with a gunshot wound to the leg.

The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.