Suspect arrested in connection to North Charleston shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says they have arrested a suspect in connection to a shooting in North Charleston on Sunday.
Authorities say 44-year-old Jettica Carter was taken into custody at the scene.
Authorities say the incident occurred at approximately 6:20 p.m. on Otranto Road.
Officers say when they arrived they found a victim with a gunshot wound to the leg.
The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment.
