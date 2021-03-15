CofC’s Earl Grant hired at Boston College

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Earl Grant is leaving the College of Charleston after 7 seasons to take the head coaching job at Boston College both schools announced on Monday.
Grant will be replacing Jim Christian who was let go last month.
“My family and I are really excited about the opportunity to start a new journey,” Grant said in a statement from Boston College. “I look forward to representing such a prestigious academic institution, to coach in the top basketball conference in America, and do it in one of the best cities in the world. I can’t wait to meet and develop a relationship with all who have worked so hard over the years to make BC a special place. I am thankful to Pat Kraft, Father Leahy and the Board of Trustees for affording me this tremendous opportunity.”
“We thank Earl for restoring the winning tradition back to our storied basketball program during his time at the College, including our memorable run to the NCAA Tournament in 2018,” CofC Director of Athletics Matt Roberts said in a statement. “Not only is he a great coach, but a great person, who impacted not only his student-athletes, but the campus and Charleston community. We could not have asked for a better leader and ambassador for the College of Charleston and men’s basketball program. We wish him and his family success at BC.”
A North Charleston native and Stall alum, Grant went 127-89 in his tenure with the Cougars which included a trip to the NCAA Tournament in 2018. That year he led the College to the CAA regular season and conference tournament championship. CofC would lose to Auburn in the 1st round of the national tournament out in San Diego.
That team would produce 3 NBA players with Joe Chealey, Jarrell Brantley and Grant Riller all going on to play at the next level.
The College would also play in the NIT in the 2017 season.
Grant’s final season with the Cougars was a tough one as the Cougars were only able to play 19 games after going on pause with COVID related issues twice. CofC would go 9-10 overall, which matched the lowest amount of wins Grant had with the Cougars dating back to his first season.
Prior to his time as a head coach at CofC, Grant was considered one of the top assistant coaches in the country having worked at The Citadel, Winthrop, Wichita State and Clemson under such head coaches as Gregg Marshall and Brad Brownell.
An official announcement from Boston College and the College of Charleston should come later Monday.
