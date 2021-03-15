SC reports 310 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control’s latest data represented a lower number of new cases and no new confirmed COVID-19-related deaths.
DHEC reported 310 new and 120 probable cases; no confirmed deaths but one probable death.
That brings the totals to 455,088 confirmed cases, 79,100 probable cases, 7,850 confirmed deaths and 1,028 probable deaths.
Monday’s report tallied the results of 12,379 individual test results that the agency received on Sunday that showed a positive rate of 3.4%.
To date, the state has performed 6,361,397 COVID-19 tests.
