SC State will not renew Murray Garvin as head basketball coach

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina State will not be renewing the contract of head basketball coach Murray Garvin the school announced on Monday evening.
“We appreciate the years of service Coach Garvin gave to Bulldog basketball,” AD Stacy Danley said in a statement. “The dedication to his student-athletes was admirable. I wish Coach Garvin all the best in his future endeavors.”
Garvin spent 9 seasons as the Bulldogs head coach and 11 years with the school overall.
SC State went 88-166 overall under Garvin and 50-75 in MEAC play. This past season was the teams worst under Garvin going 1-17 and having their season ended because of COVID restrictions before they could play in the MEAC postseason tournament.
Garvin’s best season came in the 2015-16 season when the team went 19-15 and finished 2nd in the conference.
The school says they’ll conduct a nation wide search for their next head coach.
