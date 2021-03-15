SC State will not renew Murray Garvin as head basketball coach

SC State will not renew Murray Garvin as head basketball coach
(Source: Murray Garvin)
By Kevin Bilodeau | March 15, 2021 at 6:38 PM EDT - Updated March 15 at 9:34 PM

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina State will not be renewing the contract of head basketball coach Murray Garvin the school announced on Monday evening.

VIDEO: Murray Garvin's contract not renewed at SC State

“We appreciate the years of service Coach Garvin gave to Bulldog basketball,” AD Stacy Danley said in a statement. “The dedication to his student-athletes was admirable. I wish Coach Garvin all the best in his future endeavors.”

Garvin spent 9 seasons as the Bulldogs head coach and 11 years with the school overall.

SC State went 88-166 overall under Garvin and 50-75 in MEAC play. This past season was the teams worst under Garvin going 1-17 and having their season ended because of COVID restrictions before they could play in the MEAC postseason tournament.

Garvin’s best season came in the 2015-16 season when the team went 19-15 and finished 2nd in the conference.

The school says they’ll conduct a nation wide search for their next head coach.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.