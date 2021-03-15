Tracking several rain and storm chances for the rest of the week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Staying cloudy and breezy overnight with a spotty shower. Temperatures will be steady in the 50s to near 60 degrees. A warm front will lift north on Tuesday, bringing warmer temperatures and an increased chance of showers. Highs in the low 70s on Tuesday. Another round of showers are possible Wednesday ahead of a strong cold front that will sweep through the Lowcountry Thursday afternoon/evening. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 70s, approaching 80 degrees on Thursday ahead of the cold front. We need to monitor this front for the potential of strong to severe storms Thursday afternoon and evening. As a result, Thursday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. Any storm could contain damaging winds, heavy rain and hail. An isolated tornado can’t be ruled out. Stay tuned for the latest information as we fine-tune details. This front will be offshore by Thursday night and cooler temperatures will move back in for the weekend.