Two pets exposed to rabid raccoon in Charleston County

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says a raccoon found on James Island tested positive for rabies.
The animal was found near Clearview Drive and Edmunds Drive, DHEC officials say.
No people are known to have been exposed, but two dogs were exposed and will be quarantined as required by law.
DHEC’s lab received the raccoon for testing on Thursday and confirmed that it had rabies on Friday.
“Any mammal has the ability to carry and transmit the disease to people or pets,” Rabies Program Team Leader Terri McCollister said. “The key to prevention is to stay away from wild and stray animals and keep your pets current on their rabies vaccinations.”
Rabies in South Carolina is most often found in wildlife such as raccoons, skunks, foxes, and bats, but pets are just as susceptible to the virus.
If you believe that you or someone you know has had contact with or been potentially exposed to this or another suspect animal, contact DHEC’s Environmental Affairs office at 843-953-0150 during normal business hours or 888-847-0902 after normal business hours.
