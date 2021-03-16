Bucs’ Parker claims Big South Baseball Player of the Week honors

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charleston Southern’s Houston Parker was named this week’s Big South Conference Baseball Player of the Week as announced by the conference office on Monday afternoon.
Parker becomes the third Buccaneer to earn a conference weekly accolade in the 2021 season and the first CSU player to earn Player of the Week honors since Javon Martin earned the award back on April 15, 2019.
Parker paced the Bucs in hits, runs, RBI, and added a team-best three extra-base hits in the Bucs’ series win over UNC Asheville. Parker hit safely in all three games and added a pair of multi-RBI efforts as CSU took their second conference series to start Big South play this spring.
Parker provided CSU’s offense in the opener against UNC Asheville on Friday as the junior connected on two of CSU’s eight hits in the game and added two RBI in the Bucs’ 15-3 loss. On Saturday, Parker connected on the Bucs’ first home run of the 2021 season with his two-run shot putting the Bucs back in the lead in the bottom of the third inning in the eventual 15-5 win. He scored two of CSU’s runs in the Bucs’ win in the series finale.
Parker joins R.J. Petit (Mar. 8 – Starting Pitcher of the Week) and Dylan Stewart (Mar. 8 – Freshman of the Week) among the current Buccaneers to win one of the Big South’s weekly awards in the 2021 season.
CSU continues the 2021 baseball season tomorrow afternoon at the PC Baseball Complex as the Buccaneers make the trip to Clinton, S.C. and Presbyterian College for the midweek Big South matchup. First pitch is set for 3 p.m.