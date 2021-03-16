Bucs’ Parker claims Big South Baseball Player of the Week honors

Parker provided CSU’s offense in the opener against UNC Asheville on Friday as the junior connected on two of CSU’s eight hits in the game and added two RBI in the Bucs’ 15-3 loss. On Saturday, Parker connected on the Bucs’ first home run of the 2021 season with his two-run shot putting the Bucs back in the lead in the bottom of the third inning in the eventual 15-5 win. He scored two of CSU’s runs in the Bucs’ win in the series finale.