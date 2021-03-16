Charleston County vaccine clinic reaches capacity in less than an hour

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County officials say it already reached the number of people they can vaccinate against COVID-19 vaccine for Tuesday’s clinic at the St. Paul’s Hollywood Library.
The vaccine clinic, a partnership of Fetter Health Care and Charleston County, first offered second doses of the Moderna vaccine to those who had received their first dose last month.
At 1 p.m., Fetter Health officials opened the clinic on a first-come, first-served basis for people eligible under the state’s Phase 1A and 1B rollout to receive the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Shortly before 2 p.m., Charleston County posted on its Twitter page that it had reached capacity.
Traffic in the area of the library was said to be gridlocked as cars lined up and Charleston County deputies were called in to assist with traffic control.
Fetter Health said it plans its next vaccine clinic on March 25 on James Island.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.