Charleston native Vince Cole enters transfer portal

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Vince Cole, who played 1 season at St. John’s in 2020-21, is leaving the school and planning on entering the NCAA Transfer Portal he tweeted on Monday night.
“I’d like to thank St. John’s University and the coaching staff for giving me the opportunity to pursue my dreams at the next level.” Cole wrote. “With that being said, I have decided to enter the transfer portal”
Cole played in 27 games for the Red Storm, starting 22 last season. The former James Island basketball player would average 8.7 points and 2.6 rebounds per game.
His season included scoring a career high 26 points against Rider in December and hitting two game-winning shots.
Cole transferred to St. John’s after spending 2 seasons at USC Salkahatchie where he was Region Player of the Year and a 1st team All-American in 2020.
