The Citadel’s Simpson Named SoCon Player of the Week

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – A week that saw Cole Simpson collect eight hits and drive in seven runs was rewarded on Monday as The Citadel outfielder was selected as the Southern Conference Player of the Week.
In four games, Simpson went 8-for-15 (.533) with three doubles, a home run and seven RBIs. He hit safely in all four games, including collecting three hits in the final two games against Davidson.
Simpson began the week by hitting a two-run homer against South Carolina that gave the Bulldogs the lead midway through the game.
He opened the weekend series against Davidson by doubling in his first at-bat and reaching a second time on a hit by pitch.
Simpson’s weekend really got going on Saturday as he went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs in the Bulldogs 19-0 victory over the Wildcats.
Sunday saw Simpson do a little bit of everything as the Bulldogs completed the series sweep. At the plate, Simpson went 3-for-5 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored. In the field, Simpson made a diving catch to end one inning, and then threw out a runner at the plate to keep the ‘Dogs in front.
Simpson and the rest of the Bulldogs return to action Friday night at as they open SoCon action against Wofford. First pitch from Riley Park is set for 6 p.m.