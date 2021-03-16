Coastal Carolina Accepts Invitation to the College Basketball Invitational

CONWAY, S.C. – The Coastal Carolina University men’s basketball program has accepted an invitation to the 2021 College Basketball Invitational which will take place in Daytona Beach, Fla. March 22-24.
The Chants will join Army, Stetson, Bowling Green, Bryant, Longwood, Pepperdine, and Bellarmine as participants in this season’s invitational with the Bulldogs of Bryant serving as the Chants’ opening round opponent. The two teams will meet at 2:30 p.m. ET, Monday, March 22 at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Fla.
All eight teams will play on the opening day with the winners advancing to Tuesday’s semifinal round. The championship will be played on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET.
All games will be broadcast live on FLOHOOPS.com and can be heard live on WRNN Hot Talk 99.5 FM. Live stats will also be available at www.GoCCUsports.com