CofC’s Brenden Tucker becomes latest to enter transfer portal

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Just a day after College of Charleston head coach Earl Grant left to take the job at Boston College, another Cougars player is following him out the door entering the NCAA Transfer Portal.
CofC sophomore forward Brenden Tucker announced his decision on social media on Tuesday becoming the 5th Cougars player to enter the portal this offseason.
“I want to thank College of Charleston, the coaches, staff, my teammates and cougar nation for welcoming me into the program.” Tucker tweeted. “I will forever be grateful for the developed relationships over the past 2 years. With that being said, I have decided to enter the transfer portal and continue to grow and develop as a student athlete.”
Tucker joins Zep Jasper, Brevin Galloway, DeAngelo Epps and Dontavius King as CofC players in the portal.
He averaged 9.4 points and 1.2 rebounds per game last season, stepping up his game after Galloway was lost for the year with an injury.
Tucker’s season also included a 35 point effort against Drexel.
With Tucker leaving, that means the College will lose 7 of their top 8 scorers from this past season.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.