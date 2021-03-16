CofC’s Hawkins Named CAA Player of the Week

RICHMOND, Va. --- College of Charleston senior Harrison Hawkins has been named the Colonial Athletic Association Baseball Player of the Week for the first time in his career after leading the Cougars to a series win over William & Mary this past weekend.
Hawkins batted .563 (9-for-16) with two home runs, six RBI and a .938 slugging percentage to lead the Cougars to a 2-2 week that included a series win over William & Mary this past weekend. Hawkins recorded four multi-hit games, including a 3-for-4 effort in game one of Saturday’s doubleheader. He delivered the key hit in that contest with a two-out, three-run homer to spark the Cougars to a 7-1 win. The McBee High School product drove in at least one run in each game during the week.
The Cougars are scheduled to travel to Charlotte, N.C. this coming weekend to take on Charlotte in a three-game series.