CofC’s Hawkins Named CAA Player of the Week

Hawkins batted .563 (9-for-16) with two home runs, six RBI and a .938 slugging percentage to lead the Cougars to a 2-2 week that included a series win over William & Mary this past weekend. Hawkins recorded four multi-hit games, including a 3-for-4 effort in game one of Saturday’s doubleheader. He delivered the key hit in that contest with a two-out, three-run homer to spark the Cougars to a 7-1 win. The McBee High School product drove in at least one run in each game during the week.